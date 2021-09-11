Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 285,775 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 300,304 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $22,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Perficient by 4.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Perficient by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,756 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient in the second quarter worth $265,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perficient by 20.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Perficient by 100.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,510 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 19,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $118.51 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $122.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.46 and its 200 day moving average is $78.45. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.79, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.73 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $1,244,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,840 shares in the company, valued at $40,364,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,435.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

