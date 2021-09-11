Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $12.64 Million Stock Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,696 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $12,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 2.4% in the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMWD opened at $65.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 2.24. American Woodmark Co. has a 1-year low of $65.73 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.32 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 2.52%. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

