Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases 65,433 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 65,433 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.29% of Rapid7 worth $14,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Rapid7 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the second quarter worth about $47,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Rapid7 by 109.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 92.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on RPD. Mizuho upped their target price on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upped their target price on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $118.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.86 and a beta of 1.31. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $57.73 and a one year high of $125.32.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $542,113.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $33,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,519 shares of company stock worth $868,205 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

