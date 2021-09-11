FTAC Parnassus Acquisition (NASDAQ:FTPA) Trading Down 0.4%

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPA) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.67. 2,872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 8,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76.

Get FTAC Parnassus Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTPA. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $623,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,464,000. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,952,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,224,000. 40.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was formerly known as FTAC General Acquisition Corp.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Parnassus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.