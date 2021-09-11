FY2021 EPS Estimates for SilverBow Resources, Inc. Raised by Truist Securiti (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of SilverBow Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.64 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 47.32% and a net margin of 4.25%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE SBOW opened at $22.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.95 million, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 2.67. SilverBow Resources has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

In related news, COO Steven W. Adam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $119,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,046.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBOW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 20,630 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SilverBow Resources by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 424,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 33,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 1,301.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

