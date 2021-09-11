GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.90 and last traded at $43.90. Approximately 126 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.06.

GDIFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Desjardins lifted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GDI Integrated Facility Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.61.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

