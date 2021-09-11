GenesisX (XGS) Price Hits $0.0045 on Top Exchanges

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GenesisX has traded down 35.8% against the U.S. dollar. GenesisX has a total market cap of $53,322.62 and approximately $338.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 156.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000051 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,883,851 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

