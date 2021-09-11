Genius Sports’ (GENI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genius Sports from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.20.

Shares of GENI stock opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. Genius Sports has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $25.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.11.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.75 million. The company’s revenue was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

