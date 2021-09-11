Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Underweight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $37.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Genmab A/S from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.57.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $43.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,268 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 35.0% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,942 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the second quarter worth $169,755,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,527,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,219,000 after acquiring an additional 260,648 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,992,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,351,000 after acquiring an additional 39,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

