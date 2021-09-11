Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,551 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 4,180.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,498,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,140 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,018,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $821,057,000 after buying an additional 1,272,311 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,359,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,488,000 after buying an additional 726,907 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,446,000 after buying an additional 589,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 543.0% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 677,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,160,000 after buying an additional 571,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX opened at $31.21 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNTX. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

