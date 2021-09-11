George P. Sakellaris Sells 41,503 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 41,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,014,777.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,546,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $69.61 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.57 and a 52 week high of $75.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.82 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,541,000 after acquiring an additional 72,783 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ameresco by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,352,000 after purchasing an additional 58,862 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,358,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,210,000 after purchasing an additional 987,162 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ameresco by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,239,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,763,000 after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Ameresco by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 853,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,534,000 after purchasing an additional 360,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRC shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.