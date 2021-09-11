GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Raised to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has C$52.00 target price on the stock.
TSE:GFL opened at C$47.09 on Wednesday. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of C$25.38 and a 52 week high of C$47.42.
GFL Environmental Company Profile
