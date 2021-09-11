GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Raised to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has C$52.00 target price on the stock.

TSE:GFL opened at C$47.09 on Wednesday. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of C$25.38 and a 52 week high of C$47.42.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.