Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,025 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROCK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 21,582 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 202.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 23.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 20.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,671,000 after purchasing an additional 37,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 552.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 72,012 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROCK opened at $68.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.47. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.97 and a 12-month high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $348.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.35 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

