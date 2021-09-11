Gitcoin Price Hits $9.01 on Major Exchanges (GTC)

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Gitcoin has a market capitalization of $127.92 million and approximately $17.26 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded down 25.4% against the dollar. One Gitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $9.01 or 0.00019891 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00059794 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.12 or 0.00161428 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00014272 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00043662 BTC.

Gitcoin Coin Profile

Gitcoin is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin . The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

