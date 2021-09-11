Glennon Small Companies Ltd (ASX:GC1) Insider Michael Glennon Buys 449,720 Shares

Glennon Small Companies Ltd (ASX:GC1) insider Michael Glennon bought 449,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.75 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$337,290.00 ($240,921.43).

Michael Glennon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Glennon Small Companies alerts:

On Tuesday, August 10th, Michael Glennon bought 2,520 shares of Glennon Small Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.85 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of A$2,149.56 ($1,535.40).

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Glennon Small Companies’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

Glennon Small Companies Ltd is based in Australia.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Glennon Small Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glennon Small Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.