Global Cryptocurrency (GCC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $962.00

Global Cryptocurrency (CURRENCY:GCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last week, Global Cryptocurrency has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Global Cryptocurrency has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $962.00 worth of Global Cryptocurrency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Cryptocurrency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Global Cryptocurrency Profile

Global Cryptocurrency (CRYPTO:GCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Global Cryptocurrency’s total supply is 1,657,729,396 coins and its circulating supply is 1,267,482,828 coins. Global Cryptocurrency’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Global Cryptocurrency is /r/GCCProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Global Cryptocurrency is www.thegcccoin.com . Global Cryptocurrency’s official message board is www.thegcccoin.com/community

According to CryptoCompare, “GuccioneCoin is an experimental Proof of Work cryptocurrency beta project which will be used for rewards. GCC is meant to be accepted for goods and services including paid content in the form of Micro-Purchases on the new Guccione eZine Platform. “

Buying and Selling Global Cryptocurrency

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Cryptocurrency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Cryptocurrency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Cryptocurrency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

