Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Raised to $217.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $206.00 to $217.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.43% from the stock’s previous close.

GPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.38.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $166.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of 57.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel acquired 1,150 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

