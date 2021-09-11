Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) rose 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.41 and last traded at $7.39. Approximately 10,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,672,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

GOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.14.

The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.48.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10,256.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 710,891 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth $5,899,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 454,252 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at about $4,132,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 83.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 816,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 371,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

