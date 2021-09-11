Gold Royalty Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 2,602 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 882% compared to the average daily volume of 265 call options.

Shares of GROY stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. Gold Royalty has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $7.08.

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Gold Royalty during the second quarter worth $85,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Gold Royalty during the second quarter worth $180,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Gold Royalty during the second quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Gold Royalty during the second quarter worth $7,198,000. 4.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GROY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.