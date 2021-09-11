Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Now Covered by Truist Securities

Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Goosehead Insurance from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a d rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.33.

GSHD opened at $153.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 426.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.67. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

In other news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,498,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,542,189.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 66,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total value of $8,518,437.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,437 shares of company stock valued at $39,389,863. 51.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 470,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,439,000 after acquiring an additional 17,571 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after acquiring an additional 47,577 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 250,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,924,000 after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares during the period. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

