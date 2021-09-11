Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s (GSF) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of GSF stock opened at GBX 115.99 ($1.52) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £320.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 100.30 ($1.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 117 ($1.53). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 112.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.53.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s previous dividend of $1.00. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.43%.

