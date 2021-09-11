Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s (GSF) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2021

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of GSF stock opened at GBX 115.99 ($1.52) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £320.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 100.30 ($1.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 117 ($1.53). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 112.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.53.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s previous dividend of $1.00. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.43%.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.