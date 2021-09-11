Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Insider Sells $199,941.75 in Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $76.99 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.78 and a fifty-two week high of $80.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,765,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,269,176,000 after purchasing an additional 109,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,076,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,778,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,895,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,659,000 after purchasing an additional 340,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,906,000 after purchasing an additional 580,896 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,875,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,198,000 after buying an additional 167,096 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

