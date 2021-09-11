Gratus Capital LLC Has $301,000 Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher stock opened at $329.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $304.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $201.44 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $235.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.53.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

