Gratus Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,674 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STIP. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,409,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,649,000. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,532,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $16,957,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 124.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 274,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,145,000 after acquiring an additional 152,293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $105.96 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.02 and a 52-week high of $107.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.21 and a 200 day moving average of $106.06.

