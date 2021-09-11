Gratus Capital LLC Lowers Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $44.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.03.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

