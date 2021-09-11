Gratus Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,157,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542,402 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321,334 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954,095 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,122 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.30. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.49.

