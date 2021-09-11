Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 26.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,997 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,274 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 100.2% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 12,716 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 10.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 98,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

GHL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:GHL opened at $14.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The firm has a market cap of $267.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $43.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.37 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 75.19% and a net margin of 15.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.