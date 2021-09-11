Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Now Covered by Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Greenlane in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenlane from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.10.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Shares of GNLN opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Greenlane has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $8.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.51.

In related news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 37,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $139,030.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 83.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 407,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Greenlane by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Greenlane by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Greenlane by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Greenlane by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the period. 7.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.