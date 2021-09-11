Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) vs. Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gritstone bio and Forma Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone bio $4.04 million 148.96 -$105.31 million ($2.79) -4.36 Forma Therapeutics $100.56 million 10.70 -$70.41 million ($3.22) -7.05

Forma Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Gritstone bio. Forma Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gritstone bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Gritstone bio has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forma Therapeutics has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gritstone bio and Forma Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone bio 1 0 2 0 2.33 Forma Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Gritstone bio currently has a consensus price target of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 83.51%. Forma Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $60.17, indicating a potential upside of 164.93%. Given Forma Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Forma Therapeutics is more favorable than Gritstone bio.

Profitability

This table compares Gritstone bio and Forma Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone bio -157.14% -45.67% -34.56% Forma Therapeutics N/A -24.03% -22.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.6% of Gritstone bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Forma Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of Gritstone bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Forma Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Forma Therapeutics beats Gritstone bio on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc. clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company is also developing Olutasidenib, a selective inhibitor for cancers with isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 gene mutations, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of relapsed / refractory acute myeloid leukemia and Phase I trial to treat glioma; and FT-8225, a liver-targeted fatty-acid synthase inhibitor designed to block de novo lipogenesis in the liver. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

