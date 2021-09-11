Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Grocery Outlet worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 85,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 24,557 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,561,000 after purchasing an additional 64,597 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 224,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after buying an additional 10,593 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Several research firms have commented on GO. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $25.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,162.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $861,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,000 shares of company stock worth $2,800,840. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.