Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,791.00

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last week, Grumpy Finance has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. Grumpy Finance has a total market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grumpy Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00059632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.05 or 0.00162482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002945 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00014320 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00043627 BTC.

GRUMPY is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grumpy Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

