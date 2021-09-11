Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 4,562 shares.The stock last traded at $22.50 and had previously closed at $23.60.

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Simec from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.33.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $762.02 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grupo Simec stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Grupo Simec were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

