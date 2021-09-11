GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,233,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,040 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,923 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,205,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,556,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,168,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,489,000 after buying an additional 110,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,727,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,131,000 after buying an additional 22,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMRN. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.39.

BMRN opened at $77.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.99. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $501.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.84 million. As a group, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

