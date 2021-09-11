GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 23,165 Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,165 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Berry by 10.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 40,703 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Berry in the first quarter valued at $421,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry during the first quarter valued at $305,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 2.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry during the first quarter valued at $61,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on BRY shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Berry in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

NASDAQ BRY opened at $5.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.98. Berry Co. has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $469.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 33.93%. Equities analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

