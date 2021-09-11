GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,092 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TNDM. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $122.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,453.69 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.42. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $130.73.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.56.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 304 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $37,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James Leal sold 3,574 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $439,602.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,742 shares of company stock worth $5,366,673 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

