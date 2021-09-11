Guangzhou Automobile Group (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Guangzhou Automobile Group (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNZUF opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91.

About Guangzhou Automobile Group

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

