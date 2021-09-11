Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$8.60 and last traded at C$8.66. Approximately 8,701 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 57,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.69.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Haivision Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The stock has a market cap of C$230.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.95.

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$21.85 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Haivision Systems Inc. will post 0.5077434 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI)

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the video streaming market, and servicing enterprises and governments worldwide. It offers cloud series products; video encoders and decoders; transcoders and gateways; players and set-top boxes; enterprise video and signage solutions; recording and low latency viewing products; and Haivision Media Platform, an enterprise video solution, which provides tools for securely distribute internet protocol television channels.

