Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halma from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Halma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

HLMAF stock remained flat at $$42.42 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.79. Halma has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

