Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires Shares of 70,178 Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 70,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.11% of Rayonier Advanced Materials at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 80.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 37.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 184,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 49,993 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 188.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 32,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 36.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $11.30. The company has a market cap of $457.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.60). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RYAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

