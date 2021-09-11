Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,821 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in KB Home were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 22.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,885,000 after buying an additional 2,471,299 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 15.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,780,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,907,000 after buying an additional 504,029 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,903,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,086,000 after buying an additional 46,288 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 6.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,460,000 after buying an additional 92,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 889,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,394,000 after buying an additional 42,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KBH opened at $41.53 on Friday. KB Home has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.03.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KBH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.79.

KB Home Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

