Hancock Whitney Corp Makes New Investment in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,541 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

CALX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $908,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,485.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $59,301.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,869.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 341,290 shares of company stock valued at $16,575,701 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

CALX stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.53. Calix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.91.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $168.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. Calix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 30.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

