Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $80.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.72. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $54.66 and a 12-month high of $82.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

