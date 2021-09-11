Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 71 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 16,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $536,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $187.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.76 and a 200-day moving average of $173.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.73 and a 52-week high of $197.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is -429.27%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SAFM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.