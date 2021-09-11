Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 7,814 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 73.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,814 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 609,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,582,000 after buying an additional 384,501 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,560,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,802,000 after buying an additional 152,267 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 427,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,037,000 after buying an additional 121,025 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,462,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $610,591,000 after purchasing an additional 105,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,406,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,508,000 after purchasing an additional 101,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $255.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.46. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $193.02 and a twelve month high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $7.33. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.38.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

