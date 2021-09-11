Harley-Davidson’s (HOG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

HOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Edward Jones lowered Harley-Davidson from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $39.59 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.41.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.46. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 389.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,883 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 235,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,453,000 after acquiring an additional 157,635 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,466,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

