Harris Technology Group Limited (ASX:HT8) Insider Buys A$102,404.48 in Stock

Harris Technology Group Limited (ASX:HT8) insider Garrison Huang acquired 839,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$102,404.48 ($73,146.06).

Garrison Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Garrison Huang acquired 500,000 shares of Harris Technology Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$52,500.00 ($37,500.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Harris Technology Group Limited engages in online retailing and technology distribution businesses in Australia. The company engages in the online retail of IT products for small and medium businesses; and PPE products, face masks, hand sanitizers, and alcohol wipes, as well as a foot operated hand sanitizer dispensers.

