HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $5.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 219.77% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Shares of Gold Resource stock opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $128.20 million, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.72. Gold Resource has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $3.97.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $30.84 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gold Resource will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Gold Resource by 40.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 22,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Gold Resource by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 111,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares during the period. 37.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.