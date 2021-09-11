HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Hits New 12-Month High at $259.23

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $259.23 and last traded at $258.92, with a volume of 2081 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $254.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.57.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total value of $1,004,982.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.94, for a total value of $752,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,406,317.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

