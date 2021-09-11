Head-To-Head Analysis: Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) vs. Leo Holdings III (NYSE:LIII)

Leo Holdings III (NYSE:LIII) and Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Leo Holdings III and Village Farms International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leo Holdings III 0 0 0 0 N/A Village Farms International 0 1 4 1 3.00

Village Farms International has a consensus target price of $20.92, suggesting a potential upside of 144.64%. Given Village Farms International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Village Farms International is more favorable than Leo Holdings III.

Profitability

This table compares Leo Holdings III and Village Farms International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leo Holdings III N/A N/A N/A Village Farms International -2.05% -0.76% -0.52%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Leo Holdings III and Village Farms International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leo Holdings III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Village Farms International $170.09 million 4.30 $11.61 million $0.10 85.50

Village Farms International has higher revenue and earnings than Leo Holdings III.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.7% of Leo Holdings III shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of Village Farms International shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Village Farms International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Village Farms International beats Leo Holdings III on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Leo Holdings III Company Profile

Leo Holdings III Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc. engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber. The Energy Business segment offers power that it sells per a long-term contract to its one customer. The Cannabis segment covers the production and supply of cannabis products to be sold to other licensed providers and provincial governments across Canada and internationally through Pure Sunfarms. The company was founded by Michael A. DeGiglio and Albert W. Vanzeyst in 1987 and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

