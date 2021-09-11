Head to Head Comparison: Enel (ENLAY) & The Competition

Enel (OTCMKTS: ENLAY) is one of 81 public companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Enel to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Enel alerts:

This table compares Enel and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel 3.93% 5.84% 1.53% Enel Competitors -14.17% 7.38% 2.10%

Enel has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel’s peers have a beta of 0.44, suggesting that their average share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enel and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enel $74.23 billion $2.66 billion 28.77 Enel Competitors $7.67 billion $589.49 million 14.28

Enel has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Enel is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Enel and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel 2 0 6 0 2.50 Enel Competitors 848 3986 3298 92 2.32

As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 8.66%. Given Enel’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enel has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Enel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Enel pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Enel pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Electric services” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 68.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Enel lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

Enel peers beat Enel on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply. The firm also offers services to enable businesses and communities to leverage integrated technological solutions. The company was founded on December 6, 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.